Why—and how—to end the Russia-Ukraine war

All this misery is avoidable. All that needs to happen is for the war to come to an end. That means every party must be willing to give up something in return for an end to the conflict. Russia must give up its goal, supposedly to "de-Nazify" Ukraine, to be achieved by removing Zelensky from the nation’s presidency. Ukraine should give up its Nato membership hopes, accept the status quo on Crimea, centuries-long home to Russia’s warm water naval force, negotiate for a significant financial and technical package to repair the war-damage and seek UN-mediated referenda in the regions east of the Dnieper river to test the Russian claim that their inhabitants prefer to be Russian citizens. The US and its western allies should stop using Ukraine as their tool to bleed Russia into geopolitical irrelevance and divert the resources now devoted to arming Ukraine to climate tech that can suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere—carbon dioxide removal (CDR), leading to negative emissions on the part of the rich world, is the only hope of preventing a rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels this very decade itself.