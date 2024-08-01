Will a new “pact” of ten laws help Europe ease its migrant woes?

Another innovation is a legal fiction that those arriving have not yet entered the EU. This allows for the “border procedure", a keystone of the deal. Migrants judged to pose a security risk, or who come from a relatively safe country (one from which less than 20% of previous migrants received asylum), can be sent home in an expedited procedure. Countries like Senegal and Mauritania, poor but not at war, fall into this group. Critics say the border procedure will not be a legal proceeding worth the name. Since the right to seek asylum is part of international law, this provision will probably face legal challenges.