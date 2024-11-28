Will AI adoption leave India Inc with high efficiency and exhausted workers?
Summary
- It has become clear that artificial intelligence will take jobs away and impact workforces in other ways. Even if AI tools are used as assistants, learning their use, keeping up with updates and supervising their output can be exhausting.
Upskill. Upgrade. Retrain. Reskill. Words that are sprinkled liberally in the business updates of many listed firms of India Inc. While companies have begun to boast of their fast-increasing count of workers skilled in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, for us employees, the quickened pace of upskilling seems to be a race .