Will AI leave us humans jobless? Here’s why it’s very unlikely | Mint

Will AI leave us humans jobless? Here’s why it’s very unlikely
Summary
- AI can make production increasingly sophisticated but consumption will need people with incomes. Fears of en masse labour displacement by new technologies like AI beyond a point are unfounded.
In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, an important issue in the public spotlight was the question of growing income (and consumption) inequality observed, particularly after the covid pandemic. The pandemic had led to the accelerated use of digital technology for service delivery and generated new methods of production.