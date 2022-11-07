Will Bidenomics win the battle for the American working class?4 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 01:31 PM IST
- The midterms will test Biden administration's overarching pro-labour record in its legislative agenda, trade policy and appointments.
That high inflation can be a voting decisions influencer is understood in India. The polls ahead of the upcoming US midterms and the Senate candidates picking up the mood report that rising prices are on the minds of American voters, and — combined with the low approval ratings for President Joe Biden — could even make Democrats lose control of Congress on November 8.