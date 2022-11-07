Will Bidenomics win the battle for the American working class?

How sound the policy choices will prove to be, especially with the heavy dose of protectionism, and the undeniable contribution of the post-covid spending stimulus to high and stubborn inflation, is debatable. All the same, the Biden administration has gone beyond bombast and sloganeering, and has strived for a pro-labour record in its legislative agenda, trade policy and appointments, such as to the National Labor Relations Board, where Trump’s appointees have been replaced with former labour union leaders who are taking on the manipulation of labour union elections, and the underpayment of workers.