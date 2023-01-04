Will Big Basket be the proverbial dark horse in India’s retail race?4 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 02:16 AM IST
- The battle for India’s retail market is far from over. Tata Group has just fired a warning shot across Reliance’s bows.
When Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd rolled up German grocery wholesaler Metro Cash & Carry’s India business for ₹2,850 crore last week, adding 31 large format B-to-B outlets to its rapidly expanding physical retail assets in the process, it appeared as if there would be no stopping the Reliance juggernaut’s relentless march towards dominance of India’s $1,300 billion retail market.