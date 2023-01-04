When Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd rolled up German grocery wholesaler Metro Cash & Carry’s India business for ₹2,850 crore last week, adding 31 large format B-to-B outlets to its rapidly expanding physical retail assets in the process, it appeared as if there would be no stopping the Reliance juggernaut’s relentless march towards dominance of India’s $1,300 billion retail market.

But within days, the Tata Group has fired a warning shot across Reliance’s bows, signalling its intent to not allow Reliance uncontested market dominance. Online grocery e-tailer Big Basket, a part of India’s most diversified conglomerate after Tata Digital acquired a 64 per cent stake in the e-tailer in 2021, has just piloted its first large-format, physical grocery retail store in Hyderabad.

The first store stocks fruits and vegetables, as well as dry groceries and FMCG items and features Big Basket’s proprietary, cashier-less self-billing system. While this is not Big Basket’s first move into physical retail – it opened pilot “click and pick" physical outlets for the fruits and vegetables segments in Bengaluru more than two years ago – this time around, it seems much more serious about expanding into the physical retail space to complement its dominant online presence in grocery e-tail.

Media reports quoted Big Basket co-founder VS Sudhakar as saying that the company plans to open as many as 24 stores by the end of the March quarter of this year itself. The plan is to ramp this up to 400 stores within the next three years.

While significant, this is still a drop in the ocean compared to Reliance Retail’s imposing presence in the physical retail space, with 2,700 Reliance Fresh large format grocery retail stores. In fact, the collapse of Big Bazaar had left a major vacuum in India’s big box retail space, which Reliance had moved quickly to fill.

Although digital retail rival Amazon had managed to stall its ₹24,000 crore bid to buy all of the Future Group’s retail assets, Reliance Retail had nevertheless managed to corner the cream – the store locations operated by Big Bazaar. In a blitzkrieg move in February last year, Reliance had “captured" hundreds of stores operated by Kishore Biyani’s Big Bazaar chain overnight, by yanking the plug on the lease agreements on these store, citing payment defaults by Big Bazaar.

Reliance had managed to take over as many as 342 large format stores, such as Big Bazaar and Fashion Big Bazaar (fbb), as well as 493 small format stores such as Easyday and Heritage stores. The properties in which these outlets were located had either been acquired outright or on lease by Reliance and subsequently sub-let to Big Bazaar. When the struggling Future Group failed to meet lease terms, Reliance cancelled the lease and walked in.

With its closest rival out of the picture for good, it appeared an uphill task for the others to even get close to Reliance Retail. The Tata Group, despite a reasonably strong presence in lifestyle, electronics and durables retail, were mere also-rans in the grocery retail business with their Star Bazaar hypermarket chain.

The 2021 acquisition of Big Basket has clearly changed the game plan. With more than 40,000 stock-keeping units in its online inventory, Big Basket had managed to take head-on competition in online grocery retail from even deep-pocketed rivals like Amazon’s ‘Pantry and ‘Fresh’ brands and Flipkart’s Supermart. Despite an initial scare, it also appears to have managed to hang in in the quick delivery space, along with Swiggy’s Insta-mart and the Reliance-backed Dunzo.

Big Basket’s tech savvy, as well as the profound insights it has developed into the Indian consumer through the terabytes of data it has on their shopping preferences will give it an edge when it pushes into the uncharted waters of physical grocery retail. The attempt – as it was with its pilot fruits and vegetables stores – will be to eventually attract the millions of Indians who are either not tech savvy enough to shop online, or have reservations about transacting online.

The high degree of vertical integration that Big Basket has managed – it acquires more than 85 per cent of its perishable groceries directly from farmers and the collection centres also double up as stores in many centres – may also be the reason why the Tata’s have decided to take a hedge bet on physical grocery retail through the Big Basket brand, even while keeping Trent’s Star Bazaar hypermarts going.

Whichever horse the Tata Group eventually backs in a big way, one thing is clear – the battle for India’s retail market is far from over.