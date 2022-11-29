Will Bisleri remain brand leader without Chauhan’s magic touch?4 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 12:01 PM IST
- Market leadership is built not just with technology and money, but requires that certain extra that entrepreneurs bring.
Close to three decades after his trend-setting sale of his soft-drinks brands to Coca Cola, Ramesh Chauhan is set to repeat the trick. This time, it will be his packaged water business, led by category leader Bisleri, which will change hands. And both times, the buyer will be getting a dominant share of the market along with the brands.