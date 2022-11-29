Will Bisleri remain brand leader without Chauhan’s magic touch?

Regardless, whoever bags Bisleri will be bagging a winner. The bottled water market in India was valued at $2,970.61 million in 2021, and is forecast to reach $8,923.84 million by 2029, according to the Trade Promotion Council of India. Chauhan’s Bisleri, the oldest packaged water brand in India – it was launched 27 years ago – is the market leader, with a share of over 40 per cent of the 35 billion litres per year market. For the Tatas, who are currently an “also ran" in the bottled water market, paying $740-825 million for a near half-share in a market which is expected to be $6 billion in size by next year is still a very good deal.