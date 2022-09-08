Will CCI concerns further delay Sony-Zee Entertainment merger?4 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 12:41 AM IST
- Punit Goenka’s triumphant coup in securing ICC cricket’s TV rights was eclipsed
Listen to this article
Last week was particularly action-driven for the media and entertainment sector with Disney Star sub-licensing the television broadcast rights of the International Cricket Council’s men’s events to Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), deemed a masterstroke. Yet the good news was overshadowed by a Reuters report on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) raising concerns around ZEE’s proposed merger with Sony.