Will CCI concerns further delay Sony-Zee Entertainment merger?

The report said the competition regulator noted that the merged entity could hurt competition with its “unparalleled bargaining power" and that a further investigation was merited. Suddenly, ZEE managing director and chief executive officer Punit Goenka’s triumphant coup in Dubai in securing ICC cricket’s TV rights was eclipsed by the CCI note. ZEE’s interest in entering the sports genre is well-known and the broadcaster had also participated in the Indian Premier League media rights bids. In May, the UAE’s T20 League signed a long-term global media rights deal with ZEE to exclusively air the cricket matches on its TV channels and its OTT platform ZEE5, in India and across the world.