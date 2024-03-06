Will China drive its electric cars in from Mexico?

From Monterrey, Chinese companies can get EVs to the U.S. market at a much lower tariff cost than if they shipped directly from China. American trade law applies only a 2.5% tariff on auto imports from Mexico that don’t comply with the USMCA’s automobile rules of origin because they get a substantive portion of their components from outside states party to the deal. With all the money Beijing pumps into its EV sector, this is still a good deal for Chinese companies. A BYD Seal made in China retails for 12% less than a Tesla Model 3 in Mexico. With that kind of price advantage, a Mexican subsidiary of a Chinese automaker could manufacture an electric vehicle with a battery and other components from China and export it to the U.S. competitively even after paying the tariff. If a Chinese automaker brought enough of its supply chain to Mexico—including battery production—its cars could even meet regional content requirements and avoid American tariffs altogether.