Will China drive its electric cars in from Mexico?

Monterrey, Mexico
Outside this city, 150 miles south of the Texas border and in the shadow of the Sierra de Santa Catarina, is a cactus-dotted field. If all goes well, this unassuming site will be home to Tesla’s Giga Mexico, which could become the world’s largest electric-vehicle factory. The project promises thousands of jobs and as much as $15 billion in investment from Tesla and its suppliers. It is also catching the attention of Chinese competitors.
Mexico’s second-largest metropolitan area is seeing a near-shoring boom because of its proximity to the U.S., competitive labor costs and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. The vacancy rate for industrial real estate is just over 1% and total capacity is up 40% since 2020. But easy access to the American market hasn’t brought only U.S. and other Western companies like Tesla and Unilever. It’s also attracting Chinese businesses like Hisense and Yanfeng.
Thanks to the Trump administration, the USMCA carries important protections against China’s unfair economic practices, including an opt-out clause if any party concludes a trade agreement with a “nonmarket economy," as well as regional content rules requiring that a car and its components come substantially from USMCA member countries. But Beijing’s heavy state investment in its EV industry could enable Chinese companies to exploit gaps in the current rules.
Imported Chinese cars already make up 20% of Mexican auto sales, and Chinese sales are growing rapidly after the Mexican government suspended tariffs on EVs through September. But the real prize for Chinese companies is to the north—last year, almost 12 times as many light vehicles were sold in the U.S. as in the Mexican market.
From Monterrey, Chinese companies can get EVs to the U.S. market at a much lower tariff cost than if they shipped directly from China. American trade law applies only a 2.5% tariff on auto imports from Mexico that don’t comply with the USMCA’s automobile rules of origin because they get a substantive portion of their components from outside states party to the deal. With all the money Beijing pumps into its EV sector, this is still a good deal for Chinese companies. A BYD Seal made in China retails for 12% less than a Tesla Model 3 in Mexico. With that kind of price advantage, a Mexican subsidiary of a Chinese automaker could manufacture an electric vehicle with a battery and other components from China and export it to the U.S. competitively even after paying the tariff. If a Chinese automaker brought enough of its supply chain to Mexico—including battery production—its cars could even meet regional content requirements and avoid American tariffs altogether.
The influx of Chinese investment over the past three years came up in nearly every conversation with American and Mexican business leaders on my recent trip here. Recognizing growing Chinese interest, local authorities have begun to provide investment materials in Mandarin, and consulting firms involved in near-shoring are hiring staff who understand Chinese business. Several major Chinese auto-parts suppliers have already set up shop, and the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times has touted Mexico as a “hot spot" for Chinese EV investment. It is only a matter of time before one of China’s automakers joins Tesla here.
In 2023 Mexico was America’s largest trading partner for the first time in history. Total goods trade with USMCA partners is almost triple the U.S. trade relationship with China. Protecting this free-trade area must be at the top of the economic agenda, especially as adversaries like Beijing seek to reap its benefits.
The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party expressed concern about this problem last year in a bipartisan letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Her response was that the administration is looking into it as part of a much-delayed review of the Trump China tariffs. Mexican-origin vehicles, however, likely aren’t within the scope of that review.
When I asked a group of Monterrey business leaders and government officials about the possibility of a Chinese EV manufacturer circumventing USMCA content requirements, they all agreed it is a concern and that the U.S. should raise the tariff. For them, the regional content rules give manufacturers an incentive to build their supply chains in North America, so deliberate noncompliance by Chinese companies would also hurt Mexico because the firms would source many of their components from Asia. Ms. Tai should take their advice and address this issue head-on.
Congress can also help by strengthening American trade tools. It could pass legislation to ensure that Chinese firms can’t evade duties by moving operations to other countries. The same could apply for Chinese subsidies of production in third countries, which aren’t currently considered in trade investigations.
As for the possibility of USMCA-compliant Chinese EVs flooding the market, the U.S., Mexico and Canada all have something to lose and should be proactive in developing a joint response. The U.S. should take a tough line to defend American competitiveness—but a unilateral response that violates the USMCA would be a nonstarter. Not only would it damage the most important U.S. trade relationship; it would also undermine efforts to address Mexico’s continuing unilateral violations of the agreement in the energy and agriculture sectors. (Mexico denies breaching the USMCA.)
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has taken a cavalier approach to economic relations with the U.S. to advance his statist agenda, and President Biden is letting him get away with it. This will make negotiations around Chinese investment difficult, especially with Mexico’s campaign season under way.
In Monterrey, however, I found Mexicans across business, government and civil society who value their country’s relationship with the U.S. Their goodwill toward the partnership between our two nations is a source of strength and opportunity amid growing threats from overseas.
Tesla’s Elon Musk recently said that without trade barriers, China’s state-backed electric vehicles would “demolish" their competitors in the West. If what’s happening in Monterrey is any indication, the battleground is already being set. The U.S. needs to get serious about Chinese EVs sooner rather than later.
Mr. Pfeiffer is director of congressional relations at FDD Action and a senior adviser at the Forum for American Leadership.