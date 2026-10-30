Will Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s AI optimism put him in a corner if the sector stalls?

US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh champions parsimony in central bank communications and loathes so-called forward guidance. But he’s said plenty about the future of artificial intelligence (AI): He’s an arch optimist on the technology who thinks it will help him vanquish inflation.
In a November Wall Street Journal column published shortly before getting picked to lead the central bank, Warsh wrote that “AI will be a significant disinflationary force, increasing productivity and bolstering American competitiveness.”