Will FIIs return to India with Biden?

With Democrats ready to take the charge of the White House, there is likely to be material impact on how the US dictates international trade. We believe the event to be crucial for medium-term outlook for domestic equities.

Though, outgoing president Donald Trump shared great camaraderie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India did not see any significant advantage in terms of trade with the US. With the Democrats regaining the power, the equations may change.

Following are the major levers:

-- Trump administration reinstated tariffs on certain Indian imports, removing the country from the list of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) in June 2019. India can expect a review of it’s GSP status under the new administration. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in September had said most issues preventing a limited trade deal have been resolved. A likely closure of a small trade deal now will be a quick win and will pave the way for resolving larger trade concerns.

-- Massive relief on immigration and H-1B visa is expected under the new regime. Biden had opposed the restrictions imposed by Trump administration on skilled worker visa. As per Biden's campaign documents, stringent immigrations rules may deprive America from skilled workforce which will otherwise work for other economies. The families of Indian IT workers will also likely return to the US under the new regime.

-- Any change in sanctions against Iran would again be a positive for India. India is the third largest oil consumer in the world and Iran used to be the third largest exporter of oil to India. The Indian government had brought its oil trade with Tehran to to zero following US sanctions, in place since June 2019. Though India found an alternative in US and Venezuela but the fact remains that Indian refiners prefer oil from the Middle East because of the waiver they receive on freight charges and insurance, and higher credit period. Biden has described Trump’s policy on Iran as a "dangerous failure" and had vowed to take steps to reverse it.

-- A shift in focus back to Obamacare under Democrats will aid Indian generics drug makers, given that 60% of their export revenue comes from the US.

FII investment under different US Presidents:

US accounts for roughly 30% of the entire kitty of FII investments India has received since 2000.

Of five previous presidential terms, the minimum average yearly investment from FPI/FII that India received was under Donald Trump. On the other hand, the highest FPI/FII investment India received was in the first term of Barack Obama. The second term of Obama continued to see significant FPI inflows. President elect Biden was the vice president during the entire term of Obama.

Whether history repeats itself will be difficult to say but India remains an attractive destination for foreign investors.

Sachin Kapoor is founder and principal officer at Clovek Wealth Management Private Limited.

