Will FIIs return to India with Biden?

-- Any change in sanctions against Iran would again be a positive for India. India is the third largest oil consumer in the world and Iran used to be the third largest exporter of oil to India. The Indian government had brought its oil trade with Tehran to to zero following US sanctions, in place since June 2019. Though India found an alternative in US and Venezuela but the fact remains that Indian refiners prefer oil from the Middle East because of the waiver they receive on freight charges and insurance, and higher credit period. Biden has described Trump’s policy on Iran as a "dangerous failure" and had vowed to take steps to reverse it.