Will Germany under Friedrich Merz script the EU’s independence from America?
Summary
- Merz aims to shift Europe away from US dependence, but rising far-right pressure and geopolitical tensions could complicate his path.
Germany’s Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) emerged as the clear winner in the country's national election. Conservative leader Friedrich Merz is set to become the next Chancellor of Germany amid turbulent times for both the European Union (EU) and the world. This comes as US President Donald Trump has unilaterally opened so-called "peace negotiations" with Russia, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator, and threatened to withdraw support from NATO and Europe.