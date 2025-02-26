Will Germany under Friedrich Merz script the EU’s independence from America?

Does the EU need independence from the US?

Trump has repeatedly criticized the EU as unfair to America, calling for retaliation and a break from past alliances in the name of "America First." Merz has pushed back in clear and unequivocal terms, arguing that it is the EU—not the US—that must seek greater independence. His stance is direct: if America prioritizes itself above all else, it will stand alone. This signals a potential breakdown in the long-standing transatlantic security partnership and raises serious questions about the future of NATO’s structure.