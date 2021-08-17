Will India’s decades of goodwill in Afghanistan vanish overnight?

The Chabahar Port provides an alternate route for trade between India and Afghanistan. Thus, despite US sanctions on Iran, India received a waiver to develop this Arabian Sea port and an associated railway line to Zahedan in Iran by demonstrating that this was a way to economically support the landlocked territory of Afghanistan. Among the port’s propositions was that it would provide Afghanistan access to the open seas, reduce the cost of logistics through efficiency, create a reliable and safe transport corridor, and enable unhindered trade between the countries. India’s Trilateral Treaty with Iran and Afghanistan, aims to develop the port into a regional trade hub, for which India agreed to provide a credit line of $150 million through the Export Import Bank of India in 2016. Currently, India is engaged with Iran on the modalities of executing the 600km railway line from Chabahar to Zahedan located near a tri-junction of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.