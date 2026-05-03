Will Kevin Warsh ignore the employment part of the US Federal Reserve’s mandate?

As he is when it comes to much of what the Fed does, Warsh is a vocal critic of the Fed’s thinking on maximum employment. In a speech he gave a year ago, he charged that, by describing maximum employment “as a broad-based and inclusive goal,” the Fed had “redefined its legislative remit” and signalled “a willingness to accept higher inflation so that certain groups would achieve higher rates of employment.” That reading gets both the Fed and the labour market wrong.