At his confirmation hearing last week, Kevin Warsh [US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve Chair] dodged questions about interest rates, tariffs and the 2020 election.
Will Kevin Warsh ignore the employment part of the US Federal Reserve’s mandate?
SummaryAs Kevin Warsh moves closer to leading the US Federal Reserve, his views on inflation targeting and the central bank’s balance sheet are clear, but his stance on employment, the second part of the central bank's dual mandate, remain a mystery as we stare at AI turbulence.
At his confirmation hearing last week, Kevin Warsh [US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve Chair] dodged questions about interest rates, tariffs and the 2020 election.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More