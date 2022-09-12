Will King Charles III break with tradition?4 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 06:22 PM IST
- His earlier impassioned advocacy for organic farming, sustainability and awareness of climate change will have to acquire a higher moral authority.
Family members of the British royalty would probably look to September 2022 as mensis horribilis after the demise of Elizabeth II, who held office for 70 years. Or, if they are indeed optimists, they might call it spe temporis, or the advent of a hopeful time, wishing that the ascension of Charles III would perhaps lead to some renewal, or a healing touch for many past bruises that his mother failed to provide.