Will King Charles III break with tradition?

The irony is that Liz Truss might even air-brush these episodes out of UK history. Delivering her first statement at Downing Street, after meeting with Elizabeth II, she said: “What makes the United Kingdom great is our fundamental belief in freedom, in enterprise, and in fair play…Our country was built by people who get things done." Inspiring words these but they should be read in conjunction with her December 2021 ‘Liberty’ speech to Chatham House, where she painted her version of history: “In fashionable circles, people talked about how we should be ashamed of our history and doubtful about our future…it’s time to be proud of who we are and what we stand for. It’s time to dump the baggage holding us back. Our history–warts and all–makes us what we are today."