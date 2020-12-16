Will London's Oxford street survive Covid?

The pandemic has also shown how things can be transformed. Over the summer, some local roads were blocked off to cars to make room for more social distancing and al fresco dining. Preserving such changes could continue to elevate the area, as would adding more green space. Stores with big footprints could also be split to house more innovative brands, breaking up the largely mainstream store mix. A third of ground floor units could change over the next two to three years, predicts the New West End Company.