Will long-term rewards of G-Sec inclusion in JPMorgan Index outweigh risks?

With JP Morgan taking the plunge, presumably, it is only a matter of time before India gets included in all three bond indices – JPMorgan EM index, FTSE EM index, and the Bloomberg Barclays EM bond index. But as with capital account convertibility, whose merits were long touted by none less than the International Monetary Fund, before it recanted in recent years, inclusion in the bond index comes with both risks and rewards. It is not clear that at our present stage of development, the rewards outweigh the risks. We need to be watchful. Our motto: ‘Cross the river by touching the stones’, an old Chinese saying that held that country in good stead during its reform process.

