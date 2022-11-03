Will MG’s upcoming EV open the gates for 2-door cars?4 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 12:35 PM IST
- Lack of practicality has marred prospects of many two-door cars in India. But today such an electric car may just make sense.
Sometime early next year, MG Motor will launch its second electric car in India. Not only will it be smaller than the ZS EV ( ₹22.58-26.6 lakh), it will also be significantly cheaper. In fact, MG has already promised to breach the ₹15 lakh barrier. It will not be the only one to do so — Tata already has at least two products in that bracket, but it will be one more option for consumers looking beyond fossil fuel (read petrol/diesel) alternatives.