Will MG’s upcoming EV open the gates for 2-door cars?

There are bound to be more that will join in with their own experiments. Electric cab hailing firm BlueSmart Mobility, for example, is planning to launch its three-wheeled reverse trike model next year. This one will not only have two doors, but also only two seats. Primarily for the city, the company believes it may appeal to parents who want to offer personal mobility option that is safer than two-wheelers to their college-going kids. Another company. Orxa, is also working on a similar concept, Mantis, which it plans to launch after its first batch of electric two-wheelers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}