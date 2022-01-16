Will new policies cut J&K’s investment chill?

Meanwhile, the problems of existing industries in J&K have not yet been addressed. Shahid Kamili, president, FCIK, put the new concessions announced by the Centre and the UT government in perspective by pointing out that industry in J&K had always been given incentives in the past to compensate for the region’s natural disadvantages. But, with the abrogation and J&K’s conversion from a full-fledged state to a union territory, all the earlier ones had automatically lapsed. “The earlier concessions are gone and the existing industrial set up is in shambles," he said. “Even before the 2019 clampdown and the 2020-21 lockdowns, we had been reeling from the impact of the severe floods of 2014 and the political disturbances of 2016."