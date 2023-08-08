Will our new investment cycle be Keynesian or Schumpeterian?

There are two main types of asset creation other than construction activity—new capacity in existing industries and the growth of new industries. Take the automobile sector, for example. It makes a difference whether new investments are expanding factory lines for cars run on internal combustion engines or creating an electric vehicles industry from scratch. This column had previously made the distinction between Keynesian and Schumpeterian investment cycles, the former based on output gaps while the latter is based on creative destruction. That distinction matters when looking at macroeconomic data in the context of the ongoing green transition. “Much of the discussion about the private-sector investment cycle tends to focus on the state of existing capacity utilization by existing companies. However, the next decade could also see new investments because of structural shifts towards a digital and decarbonized economy," this column had noted in November 2021.