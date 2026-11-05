A healthy Republican Party would respond to this historic midterm-election repudiation of US President Donald Trump with contrition and honest introspection. Its leaders would plot a fresh path forward and shed the elements of a White House agenda that drove American voters to hand control of both the Houses to a Democratic Party they don’t even approve of all that much.
Will Republicans learn from their resounding midterms defeat? That's not likely—here's why
SummaryThe red party lost seats it has historically held for years, if not decades. That demands a wholesale re-evaluation of American politics by the Republicans. However, the party’s future, immediate and otherwise, is in Trump’s hands, and he doesn't seem too interested in such an exercise.
A healthy Republican Party would respond to this historic midterm-election repudiation of US President Donald Trump with contrition and honest introspection. Its leaders would plot a fresh path forward and shed the elements of a White House agenda that drove American voters to hand control of both the Houses to a Democratic Party they don’t even approve of all that much.
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