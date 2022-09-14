Will the RBI follow US Fed Chair Powell or FM Sitharaman?

Macro data is seldom unambiguous. Depending on how you slice and dice the data, you can usually find some silver lining in the cloud, however dark it might seem at first glance. Unfortunately, there is nothing redeeming about the latest inflation data. On the contrary. Even after discounting for base effects, it disappointed on many fronts. To start with, it was the eighth consecutive month in this calendar year when inflation came in over the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target band of 2-6%. It was higher than estimates (6.9%); it marked a reversal of the declining trend of the past three months; it was driven by sharply higher food inflation (7.7% as against the previous month’s 6.8%); core inflation was close to six percent and in, perhaps, the unkindest cut of all, rural inflation was higher (7.2%) than urban inflation (6.7%). Remember, our rural population is much higher than urban; also, income levels in the former are also much lower so higher rural inflation hurts many more Indians.

