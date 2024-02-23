Will the US Abandon Ukraine?
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 23 Feb 2024, 08:23 PM IST
SummaryTwo years after Russia’s invasion, America’s waning commitment to Ukraine is raising fears that Putin could win the war—and that Europe may be on its own in future conflicts.
When President Vladimir Putin sent tanks toward Kyiv in February 2022, he bet that Western societies—and especially Europe, so dependent on Russian energy—wouldn’t have the stamina to oppose his attack and would eventually acquiesce to Ukraine’s dismemberment or outright disappearance.
