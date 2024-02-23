Will the US Abandon Ukraine?

The sense of anxiety is particularly high in Taiwan, an island democracy that Beijing considers a “renegade province" and has pledged to “reunify" with the mainland. America’s walking away from Ukraine, if it happens, “is going to be a disaster and is going to encourage the dictators in Beijing, in North Korea and in other countries," warned Wang Ting-yu, who is slated to become chairman of the Taiwanese parliament’s defense and foreign affairs committee. “They will realize that the global leader doesn’t have the strength to keep its patience to support its allies. And if they think that way, they will make wrong decisions and misjudgments."