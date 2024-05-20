Will Toyota’s hybrid bridge to electric vehicles work according to plan?

In moving slowly into EVs, Toyota may be taking a detour around the ‘Pioneer’s Trap.’ There is a risk that a patient approach will see it miss out on some or all of the burgeoning market for EVs, especially after Tesla and BYD careened headlong into a product category even before consumers were ready. If that happens, it could be caught short like a modern-day Nokia. Then again, going down in history as the MySpace of cars isn’t a place it wants to be either. ©bloomberg