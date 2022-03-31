Will we ever break free of SWIFT and dollar?

Central banks and governments will also watch out for the growing risks to currency reserve management posed by the continuous refining of sanctions by western economies. More so, after the US Treasury and other G-7 countries banned transactions with the Central Bank of Russia which had stockpiled foreign exchange reserves of over $630 billion in preparation of sanctions that it no doubt anticipated before going to war with Ukraine. Large foreign exchange reserves provide comfort to a country, especially for protecting its currency. Impairing the ability to do that, as is the case now with Russia, would be a worry for many countries. Safety, liquidity and returns have been the guiding principles on which foreign exchange reserves management has been based. India’s policy on reserves follows the same objectives.

