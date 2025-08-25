Tariff turmoil: It’s not a trade war if nobody’s fighting back
A Trump-led America may seem to have gotten away with tariffs, but injured nations won’t forget and the consequences could reverberate for decades to come. At the end, Trump’s tariff aggression could yet turn out to be a self-goal.
William Clayton, a businessman who served successive US presidents and became one of the chief architects of the Marshall Plan, was no fan of tariffs. He rated the barriers erected during the Great Depression as one of the great crimes of the century. So it’s hard to imagine that Clayton, who believed that free trade was as important to prosperity as American aid and security guarantees, would remotely approve of Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape commerce.