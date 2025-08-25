Tariff turmoil: It’s not a trade war if nobody’s fighting back

Brazil, a comer that struggles to make good on its potential, is also refusing to bend. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva loathes dependence on the US and wants to be treated as an equal. But Trump doesn’t like a court case against Lula’s predecessor for allegedly plotting a coup. Brazil is trying to develop an alternative to the dollar and places great store in commercial ties within the Brics group. Many of those nations and aspiring members have cut deals with Trump, or are likely to do so. Brazil will probably come to some arrangement.