Wimbledon double fault on the point of openness

Wimbledon’s first fault was on a point of principle. If it considers Russia an autocracy, then its people must broadly be taken as victims too. Ditto, Belarus. The war cannot be pinned on their citizens, who had no evident say in it, not even electorally. Instead, the Club has effectively clubbed them all together for joint punitive action, an illiberal approach which offends the idea of individual liberty that underpins the moral case for democracy to defeat autocracy globally. This irony is made no better by what the ban implies for the field of sports in this ‘open era’. Open minds, it would seem, can no longer be counted upon to prevail in an arena that has a spectacular role to play in a global love game, as it were, one that must display a sporting spirit that rises above jigsaws on a map to foster openness over otherness. Yet, an iron curtain has begun to descend. Thankfully, protests have arisen. Buffs of the game recalled Russian player Andrey Rublev’s “No war please" after a recent match in Dubai. They were also relieved to hear Djokovic call this flagrant mixing of politics with sports “crazy" after he made his anti-war stance clear, calling himself a “a child of war". As a Serb, he said, he was well aware of its trauma. Wimbledon’s move was dubbed “unfair" by ATP, the entity which governs men’s tennis. In its view, it could set a bad precedent for the sport.