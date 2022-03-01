Winds of change in urban India that demand close investigation

Interestingly, scientists have found (not too long ago) that wind speeds have been declining globally since the 1960s. They call this “global terrestrial stilling". The average fall has been of 0.5km per hour every decade, studies note. This may not seem like much of a drop, but over long periods of time, it can have significant consequences. In Europe, for example, the decline has been as high as 15%. Another group of scientists, however, has claimed that this ‘stilling’ may have reversed. Regardless of this observation, the issue has become important globally. Most of these studies focus on Europe and North America. Such investigations in India, unfortunately, have been scanty.