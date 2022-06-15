Winner’s curse IPL remains money-spinner for BCCI

This year’s auction narrative was skewed towards digital media rights that came neck-and-neck in costs with TV rights. Five years ago, Star India paid upwards of ₹3,000 crore for digital media rights. This year Viacom18 bagged them for 23,000 crore. Streaming is the future, explained Viacom, for betting on digital. The company has the Jio Cinema app and streaming service Voot in its stable. However, nothing stops it from launching a new platform, rebranding an old one or leveraging all three for IPL.