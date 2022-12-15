Wins exude team spirit both on the field and off

During the pandemic, football matches were played in ‘bio-bubbles’, with only a few live spectators scattered across the stands of large stadiums. On-field contact among opponents saw a discernible but not drastic dip, with somewhat gentler tackles in evidence. But it was still the same 11 out there, moving about as always. In contrast, work-from-home meant that teams habituated to sharing office space and in-person vibes had to go online overnight. While the nature of job roles differed in different settings and so the great dispersal wasn’t equally easy for all, the only way it could have turned out well—in cases where it did—was if the ‘gestalt’ insight of team-work kicked in soon enough: for the whole to be greater than the sum of its parts, the goal must be common and clear. Students of Bruce Tuckman’s 1965 theory of team development may have had a few moments of anxiety, no doubt. WFH as a covid workaround was fine, but what about the four stages of forging team synergy? The first stage of ‘forming’ was especially tough, as new recruits had few reference points or cues of an informal office culture. Next, ‘storming’, the phase in which a team in the making must knock heads together, contest assumptions and challenge one another openly, was thrown into jeopardy by screen-only team huddles, which made no-hard-feelings harder to convey. In theory, this part usually features a drop in performance, but only for the better once it yields to the third stage of ‘norming’, which refers to work norms being set that can blend skills as best possible. A sense of camaraderie is expected to have developed by now. And then comes the final act, the ‘performing’ phase, with the team both cohesive and task-focused enough for everyone’s energy to converge as desired.