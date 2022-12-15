Wins exude team spirit both on the field and off

Footballers Messi and Mbappé are set to take our breath away with their moves on Sunday in the World Cup final. As in the field of business, however, it’s the better team that will win
Alliterative adjectives tend to cling, both on the football field and off it. So we have Messi’s ‘magic’ to describe the art and artifice of the Argentinian’s delightful dribbles, up against Mbappé’s ‘blasterful’ bursts of action to convey the French forward’s heroics. The FIFA World Cup, however, will not be won by any individual when Argentina and France vie for it on Sunday. The match in Doha will kick off with 11 players, including a goalkeeper, on either side of the half-line. It’s a team game in the best sense of the word. Its true spectacle is how team-mates get into almost telepathic sync as they diverge only to converge upon a goal. This, above all, is what marks it out as a beautiful game. It is also why fans keep track of field positions, watch rhythms, and jump for joy at innovations pulled off jointly—in the true spirit of football. As management gurus have been saying ever since Peter Drucker gave goal-orientation top billing, this is also the spirit of business, an essence that covid’s dispersal of teams put to a remarkable test.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Alliterative adjectives tend to cling, both on the football field and off it. So we have Messi’s ‘magic’ to describe the art and artifice of the Argentinian’s delightful dribbles, up against Mbappé’s ‘blasterful’ bursts of action to convey the French forward’s heroics. The FIFA World Cup, however, will not be won by any individual when Argentina and France vie for it on Sunday. The match in Doha will kick off with 11 players, including a goalkeeper, on either side of the half-line. It’s a team game in the best sense of the word. Its true spectacle is how team-mates get into almost telepathic sync as they diverge only to converge upon a goal. This, above all, is what marks it out as a beautiful game. It is also why fans keep track of field positions, watch rhythms, and jump for joy at innovations pulled off jointly—in the true spirit of football. As management gurus have been saying ever since Peter Drucker gave goal-orientation top billing, this is also the spirit of business, an essence that covid’s dispersal of teams put to a remarkable test.
During the pandemic, football matches were played in ‘bio-bubbles’, with only a few live spectators scattered across the stands of large stadiums. On-field contact among opponents saw a discernible but not drastic dip, with somewhat gentler tackles in evidence. But it was still the same 11 out there, moving about as always. In contrast, work-from-home meant that teams habituated to sharing office space and in-person vibes had to go online overnight. While the nature of job roles differed in different settings and so the great dispersal wasn’t equally easy for all, the only way it could have turned out well—in cases where it did—was if the ‘gestalt’ insight of team-work kicked in soon enough: for the whole to be greater than the sum of its parts, the goal must be common and clear. Students of Bruce Tuckman’s 1965 theory of team development may have had a few moments of anxiety, no doubt. WFH as a covid workaround was fine, but what about the four stages of forging team synergy? The first stage of ‘forming’ was especially tough, as new recruits had few reference points or cues of an informal office culture. Next, ‘storming’, the phase in which a team in the making must knock heads together, contest assumptions and challenge one another openly, was thrown into jeopardy by screen-only team huddles, which made no-hard-feelings harder to convey. In theory, this part usually features a drop in performance, but only for the better once it yields to the third stage of ‘norming’, which refers to work norms being set that can blend skills as best possible. A sense of camaraderie is expected to have developed by now. And then comes the final act, the ‘performing’ phase, with the team both cohesive and task-focused enough for everyone’s energy to converge as desired.
During the pandemic, football matches were played in ‘bio-bubbles’, with only a few live spectators scattered across the stands of large stadiums. On-field contact among opponents saw a discernible but not drastic dip, with somewhat gentler tackles in evidence. But it was still the same 11 out there, moving about as always. In contrast, work-from-home meant that teams habituated to sharing office space and in-person vibes had to go online overnight. While the nature of job roles differed in different settings and so the great dispersal wasn’t equally easy for all, the only way it could have turned out well—in cases where it did—was if the ‘gestalt’ insight of team-work kicked in soon enough: for the whole to be greater than the sum of its parts, the goal must be common and clear. Students of Bruce Tuckman’s 1965 theory of team development may have had a few moments of anxiety, no doubt. WFH as a covid workaround was fine, but what about the four stages of forging team synergy? The first stage of ‘forming’ was especially tough, as new recruits had few reference points or cues of an informal office culture. Next, ‘storming’, the phase in which a team in the making must knock heads together, contest assumptions and challenge one another openly, was thrown into jeopardy by screen-only team huddles, which made no-hard-feelings harder to convey. In theory, this part usually features a drop in performance, but only for the better once it yields to the third stage of ‘norming’, which refers to work norms being set that can blend skills as best possible. A sense of camaraderie is expected to have developed by now. And then comes the final act, the ‘performing’ phase, with the team both cohesive and task-focused enough for everyone’s energy to converge as desired.
Most top teams in remote operation would’ve been well past the first two stages of Tuckman’s model by the time covid locked us all down. It is remote leaders who created teams all the way through, putting expertise together in collective pursuit of organizational objectives, that we have the most to learn from after this historic experiment. Perhaps football can tell us what they got right. It was about good old team dynamics alright, but, disembodied by WFH, victory was all the more about a collectively spirited goal focus. Messi and Mbappé may well take our breath away with their moves, but here’s a bet: It’s the team that’s more telepathic than photogenic that’ll win.