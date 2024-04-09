Wipro’s CEO switch: Performance over shareholder value

Top leadership exits, especially if they are abrupt, tend to worry shareholders. In Wipro Ltd’s case, however, minority investors seem to have taken Thierry Delaporte’s departure as CEO over the weekend, 15 months before his tenure ends, in their stride. The IT major’s stock dropped on Monday, but by barely 1%. That reaction suggests little anxiety over its future. Srinivas Pallia, a three-decade Wipro veteran, has taken charge. By the classic public yardstick of any CEO’s appraisal, shareholder value, Delaporte’s exit would look puzzling. Since he took over as CEO on 6 July 2020, Wipro’s shares have climbed about 116%. In comparison, those of TCS rose 81% and of Infosys 94% over the same period. So in terms of enriching owners, Wipro’s former chief appears to have done well, although shareholders of HCL Technologies saw even bigger gains (of about 166%). Market value, however, is not the only way owners judge how a company is being run. In this case, just over a quarter of Wipro’s shares float freely, with Azim Premji and his family in control of the bulk. This makes space for early-indicator criteria to dominate calls on leadership. Wipro wasn’t just lagging its IT peers on business performance, it has had a high degree of management turbulence.

Delaporte took over soon after the outbreak of covid, with the entire industry’s stock prices in a crevice. Then came a wave of opportunity as a ‘digital pivot’ became a general war cry among enterprises globally. While Wipro’s business recovery appeared to be in line with that of other IT majors, its results over the past year-and-a-half—an unusually tough patch for the sector—aroused market murmurs that it was not showing the verve needed to keep pace. Although the former CEO made a couple of big acquisitions in the consultancy space, hired fresh executives and put the company through a rejig of operations, the impact of his plans on both revenues and profits left a lot to be desired. Its top-line rose 47% during Delaporte’s tenure, but profits climbed just 5.5%. Its operating margin in the third quarter of 2023-24 had shrunk from the time he took over. For the entire fiscal year, Wipro is the only IT firm among India’s top four that may report a revenue drop—which is suspected to have been the last straw for the Premji family. Disgruntlement among executives—hundreds left—did not aid the CEO’s cause. Among the grumbles that surfaced was a badly managed integration of new businesses and Delaporte being away from Wipro’s Bengaluru headquarters too often.

To be sure, Rishad Premji, Wipro’s executive chairman and Azim Premji’s son, had shown confidence in Delaporte’s leadership in July 2023 at its annual general meeting. IT services, though, are subject not just to market flux, but also to larger threats. How IT services fare in the face of artificial intelligence (AI) capable of basic coding, for example, is a ponderable issue right now. Given his career at Wipro, Pallia is expected to steady the business, turn the firm around and brace for a potential future of higher risk. An embrace of AI does hold new prospects for service providers that alter course swiftly. That way, Wipro’s challenge is no different from other Indian IT firms that must contend with weak IT-service spends and find new ways to generate value. Pallia will have to move fast. Whether or not to break things will have to be a strategic call.