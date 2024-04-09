Wipro’s CEO switch: Performance over shareholder value

Delaporte took over soon after the outbreak of covid, with the entire industry’s stock prices in a crevice. Then came a wave of opportunity as a ‘digital pivot’ became a general war cry among enterprises globally. While Wipro’s business recovery appeared to be in line with that of other IT majors, its results over the past year-and-a-half—an unusually tough patch for the sector—aroused market murmurs that it was not showing the verve needed to keep pace. Although the former CEO made a couple of big acquisitions in the consultancy space, hired fresh executives and put the company through a rejig of operations, the impact of his plans on both revenues and profits left a lot to be desired. Its top-line rose 47% during Delaporte’s tenure, but profits climbed just 5.5%. Its operating margin in the third quarter of 2023-24 had shrunk from the time he took over. For the entire fiscal year, Wipro is the only IT firm among India’s top four that may report a revenue drop—which is suspected to have been the last straw for the Premji family. Disgruntlement among executives—hundreds left—did not aid the CEO’s cause. Among the grumbles that surfaced was a badly managed integration of new businesses and Delaporte being away from Wipro’s Bengaluru headquarters too often.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

Delaporte took over soon after the outbreak of covid, with the entire industry’s stock prices in a crevice. Then came a wave of opportunity as a ‘digital pivot’ became a general war cry among enterprises globally. While Wipro’s business recovery appeared to be in line with that of other IT majors, its results over the past year-and-a-half—an unusually tough patch for the sector—aroused market murmurs that it was not showing the verve needed to keep pace. Although the former CEO made a couple of big acquisitions in the consultancy space, hired fresh executives and put the company through a rejig of operations, the impact of his plans on both revenues and profits left a lot to be desired. Its top-line rose 47% during Delaporte’s tenure, but profits climbed just 5.5%. Its operating margin in the third quarter of 2023-24 had shrunk from the time he took over. For the entire fiscal year, Wipro is the only IT firm among India’s top four that may report a revenue drop—which is suspected to have been the last straw for the Premji family. Disgruntlement among executives—hundreds left—did not aid the CEO’s cause. Among the grumbles that surfaced was a badly managed integration of new businesses and Delaporte being away from Wipro’s Bengaluru headquarters too often.

To be sure, Rishad Premji, Wipro’s executive chairman and Azim Premji’s son, had shown confidence in Delaporte’s leadership in July 2023 at its annual general meeting. IT services, though, are subject not just to market flux, but also to larger threats. How IT services fare in the face of artificial intelligence (AI) capable of basic coding, for example, is a ponderable issue right now. Given his career at Wipro, Pallia is expected to steady the business, turn the firm around and brace for a potential future of higher risk. An embrace of AI does hold new prospects for service providers that alter course swiftly. That way, Wipro’s challenge is no different from other Indian IT firms that must contend with weak IT-service spends and find new ways to generate value. Pallia will have to move fast. Whether or not to break things will have to be a strategic call.