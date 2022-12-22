‘With funding drying up for startups, sharks got better deals this season’

So, I would have liked to devote more time, but like all of us have the pressure of running our own businesses. So, I do a mix. I spend my own time talking to them, guiding them and I also give them access to my team. So, many times they come, spend a day with the team, getting exposed to what different functions are doing. I think that is also very valuable. At the end of the day, they need mentorship and there are a lot of CXO-level people at SUGAR, who can help them out with their specific issues.