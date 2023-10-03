With its demerger, Vedanta is going for broke
Summary
- But it’s too early to say if the restructuring will make it any easier for the conglomerate to solve its debt problem
Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group is demerging the natural-resources conglomerate Vedanta Ltd (Vedl), which is listed in India, into six separate companies. The group has said it aims to complete the reorganisation by September 2025 and list at least five of the new entities by March 25. Since the group also controls Hindustan Zinc its share price is sure to be affected, too.