Opinion
The government wants to allocate, not auction, spectrum–and that’s a good move
Summary
- Allocation of satellite spectrum by administrative means rather than compulsorily via auctions prioritises the efficiency needs of the telecom sector over partisan political considerations
The new telecom bill is a big improvement over the law covering this vital part of national life that, at present, lies fragmented in terms of being contained in separate statutes and in terms of coherence.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more