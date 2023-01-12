With VLCC, Vandana Luthra blazed a trail for a generation of women entrepreneurs

Repeated failures to go public may be the reason why Luthra chose the private equity route to cash out. Or maybe, at 63, the grandmother of three is planning to start a fresh journey. Although she will continue to hold a “significant minority stake" in the company according to Carlyle, it is clear that the baton of active management will pass to the new inductees on the board. Nevertheless, Luthra’s trailblazing journey has not only inspired but paved the way for a new generation of women entrepreneurs in India.