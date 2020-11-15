Wives, stop leaving money management to your spouse

Get back in the game. This will require a conversation with your partner, but it doesn’t have to be hard. Try something to the effect of: “I’ve been thinking, and starting this week (or month), I’d like to be more in touch with our finances. You’ve been doing a great job, but me taking a back seat, we both know, is not ideal. It doesn’t help you or me when I’m not knowledgeable about things." Your partner should understand and be open to it.