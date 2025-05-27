Rahul Matthan: Brace for a wave of AI-enabled criminal enterprise
SummaryThe deception stories of Wolfgang Beltracchi, Michael Smith and corporate espionage by AI-generated employees are just the tip of the iceberg. Today’s digital criminals can generate fake realities on an industrial scale even as truth gets harder to identify.
When Wolfgang Beltracchi was finally apprehended in 2010, he had been fooling the art world for nearly four decades. The secret of his success was not in creating perfect replicas of existing works of art, but in convincing buyers that what they were purchasing was real.