Rahul Matthan: Brace for a wave of AI-enabled criminal enterprise

Beltracchi’s genius was in creating forgeries that not only looked real, but stood up to a rigorous investigation of their antecedents. In order to do that, he had to craft plausible histories for each of his counterfeits. Today’s digital criminals can generate new realities on an industrial scale. Not only has this eroded our collective ability to distinguish fact from fiction, it has also spawned new genres of criminal enterprise that our law enforcement agencies are struggling to come to terms with.