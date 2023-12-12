Women are losing out to men in India’s jobless growth
Summary
- The share of women in regular salaried jobs in urban India is at its lowest point in four years, according to the latest government data. That’s because India, despite its rapid economic growth, has chronically failed to create formal, productive jobs quickly enough.
The share of women in regular salaried jobs in urban India dropped from 54% in the first quarter (April to June 2023) to 52.8% in the second quarter (July to September), according to quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, Business Standard reported.