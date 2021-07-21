Women at the helm of the next wave of tech startups in India

While we can debate and create policies for conscious discrimination and biases, our real challenge is to remove the embedded, unconscious biases that we tend to exercise without a thought. These play out in significant ways when it comes to funding. As an outcome, women need to work harder to make investors believe in their vision and goals. For the few who manage to get early-stage funding, the challenge is not over. Growth funding, with its dependency on capital networks and access, apart from performance, is often a ‘valley of death’ for female founders.